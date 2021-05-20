Myanmar junta seeks to create its own 'Great Firewall'

BANGKOK • In the months before the Myanmar military's Feb 1 coup, the country's telecom and Internet service providers were ordered to install intercept spyware that would allow the army to eavesdrop on the communications of citizens, sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

The technology gives the military the power to listen in on calls, view text messages and Web traffic - including e-mails - and track the locations of users without the assistance of the telecom and Internet firms, the sources said.

Reuters was not able to establish how broadly the spyware has been installed and deployed. But military and intelligence agencies are conducting some tracing of SIM cards and interception of calls, two of those sources said.

One source said calls being redirected to other numbers and connecting without a dial tone were among the signs of interception.

Among the military's first actions on Feb 1 was to direct armed soldiers to break into data centres nationwide at midnight and slash Internet cables, according to employees at three firms who showed Reuters photos of severed cables.

The directives are part of a sweeping effort by the military to deploy electronic surveillance systems and exert control over the Internet with the aim of keeping tabs on political opponents, squashing protests and cutting off channels for any future dissent, they added.

Decision-makers at the civilian Ministry of Transport and Communications that delivered the orders were former military officials, according to one industry executive with direct knowledge of the plans and another briefed on the matter.

"They presented it as coming from the civilian government, but we knew the army would have control and were told you could not refuse," the executive with direct knowledge said, adding that officials from the military-controlled Ministry of Home Affairs also sat in on the meetings.

More than a dozen people with knowledge of the intercept spyware used in Myanmar have been interviewed by Reuters. All asked to remain anonymous, citing fear of retribution from the junta.

Neither representatives for the junta nor representatives for politicians attempting to form a new civilian government responded to Reuters requests for comment.

Budget documents from 2019 and 2020 for the previous government led by Ms Aung San Suu Kyi that were not disclosed publicly contain details of a planned US$4 million (S$5.33 million) in purchases of intercept spyware products and parts, as well as sophisticated data extraction and phone hacking technology.

The documents were provided by activist group Justice for Myanmar and were independently verified by Reuters. But Reuters was not able to establish to what extent senior non-military people in Ms Suu Kyi's government had been involved in the order to install the intercept.

The idea of a "lawful intercept" was first floated by the Myanmar authorities to the telecommunications sector in late 2019, but pressure to install such technology came only in late 2020, several sources said, adding that they were warned not to talk about it.

The intercept plans were flagged publicly by Norway's Telenor in an annual update on its Myanmar business, which is one of the country's biggest telecom firms with 18 million customers out of a population of 54 million.

Telenor said in the Dec 3 briefing and statement posted on its websites that it was concerned about Myanmar authorities' plans for a lawful intercept able to "directly access each operator and ISP's systems without case-by-case approval" as Myanmar did not have sufficient laws and regulations to protect customers' rights to privacy and freedom of expression.

Besides Telenor, the affected companies include three other telecom firms: MPT, a large state-backed operator; Mytel, a venture between Myanmar's army and Viettel, which is owned by Vietnam's Defence Ministry; and Qatar's Ooredoo. MPT and Mytel are now under the full control of the junta, the sources said. There are about a dozen Internet service providers in the country.

Many governments allow for what are commonly called "lawful intercepts" to be used by law enforcement agencies to catch criminals. But in most democratic countries and even some authoritarian regimes, such technology is not ordinarily employed without any kind of legal process, cyber-security experts say.

