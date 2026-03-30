Myanmar junta leader nominated for presidential vote as transition looms

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Myanmar's military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, at a parade commemorating the 81st Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on March 27.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing was nominated by a lawmaker on March 30 for a parliamentary vote that will select the new president of the war-torn South-east Asian nation, as the powerful veteran general seeks a political role.

General Min Aung Hlaing, who has led Myanmar’s military since 2011 , was one of two people named as vice-presidential candidates by lawmakers from the country’s newly convened Lower House of Parliament.

The country’s Upper House will nominate another vice-presidential candidate, with a president selected from the three in a later vote, the date of which has not been announced.

“Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is proposed as a vice-presidential candidate,” military-aligned party lawmaker Kyaw Kway Htay said on the floor of the Lower House of Parliament, according to a live broadcast of proceedings on state media.

The move comes after a controversial election held amid raging conflict in December and January, which was won by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party but was widely derided as a sham by the United Nations and many Western countries.

Myanmar has been gripped by violence since a 2021 coup, in which the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, unseated the democratically elected government of Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

Longstanding goal

Under the country’s military-drafted 2008 Constitution, analysts say that presidential candidates cannot be active-duty military personnel or civil servants at the time of their nomination.

In a rare public signalling of transition by the military that has dominated Myanmar for decades, General Min Aung Hlaing’s deputy said last week that the secretive institution’s leadership was set for a reshuffle.

“This has been Min Aung Hlaing’s goal all along,” said independent analyst Htin Kyaw Aye, pointing to the general’s potential presidential role.

“It’s just a shift from ruling as a military leader to ruling as president.”

Born to a family from Myanmar’s south, Mr Min Aung Hlaing studied law before entering the military and rising steadily through the ranks, culminating in his promotion to military chief in 2011.

A rigid military leader and considered a ruthless operator, Mr Min Aung Hlaing has also relied on a finely tuned ability to manage the country’s elites, using tactics that include handing important positions to loyalists and punishing political rivals, Reuters has reported. REUTERS