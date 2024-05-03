Myanmar junta bans men from applying to work abroad

YANGON - Myanmar’s junta has suspended the issuing of permits for men to work abroad, it said, weeks after it introduced a military conscription law that led to thousands trying to leave the country.

In a statement posted by the junta’s information team on May 2, the Labour Ministry said it had “temporarily suspended” accepting applications from men who wish to work abroad.

The measure was in order to “take more time to verify departure processes and according to other issues”. No details were given.

The South-east Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in 2021, sparking massive armed opposition that it has failed to crush.

In February, the junta said it would enforce a law allowing it to call up all men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 to serve in the military for at least two years. AFP