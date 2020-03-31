Myanmar: International commercial passenger flights banned

YANGON • Myanmar has barred all international commercial passenger flights from landing, starting yesterday and until April 13, to contain the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Department of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Health and Sports advised that all landing permissions previously granted by the department be suspended to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease.

The temporary measures will not affect relief flights, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights and special flights specifically approved by the department.

If any such flight involves a night stop, the crew of the flight may be subject to quarantine requirements by the Ministry of Health and Sports, the announcement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also temporarily suspended all types of visas for nationals from all countries from Sunday to April 30.

Myanmar has reported 14 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far.

XINHUA