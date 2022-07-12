Myanmar finds first cases of ultra-contagious Omicron subvariants

Myanmar reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 613,751. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

YANGON (XINHUA) - Myanmar's Ministry of Health has confirmed the country's first six cases of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

According to the ministry's release on Monday (July 11), the BA.4 subvariant was found in one sample and the BA.5 in five.

Those infected came from abroad. In all, 16 samples tested positive for Covid-19.

They are all Myanmar citizens and in good condition, the ministry said.

No new death was reported on Monday, leaving the death toll at 19,434.

