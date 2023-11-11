Myanmar fighting blocks key trade routes with China

YANGON – A surprise offensive by Myanmar ethnic armed groups has blocked two strategically vital roads to the country’s biggest trading partner China, choking cross-border commerce and denying the cash-strapped junta taxes and foreign exchange.

Fighting has raged across northern Shan state for two weeks, displacing almost 50,000 people, according to the United Nations, and posing the most serious military challenge to the generals since they seized power in 2021.

The blockage to key transport arteries is already leading to higher prices in markets and hampering the junta’s ability to send reinforcements to tackle the offensive.

“We haven’t seen any (goods) trucks since the fighting started” on Oct 27, a resident of Muse town on the border with China told AFP.

“There is no trade crossing,” the resident said, requesting anonymity for security reasons, adding that artillery and gunfire were heard regularly from the town.

Hundreds of trucks a day normally pass through, taking fruit and vegetables into China or bringing back electronic equipment, medicine and consumer goods.

In the town of Lashio, about 160km away by road, residents said they were feeling the impact of the fighting.

“One bag of rice was 160,000 kyat (S$100) before fighting,” one resident told AFP, also requesting anonymity for security reasons.

“The current price is 190,000 kyat... if there is going to be long fighting, we will have a hard time to survive.”

Goods traffic from Muse has all but halted since fighters from the Arakan Army (AA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) launched their offensive on Oct 27.

Chinshwehaw, another hub on the border with China’s Yunnan province, is also currently closed for business.

Last week, the MNDAA posted footage of its fighters raising their flag at the border gate. The junta later admitted it had lost control of the town.

The Chinshwehaw and Muse crossings carried more than a third of the US$5.32 billion (S$7.2 billion) in border trade with Myanmar’s neighbours from April to the start of November, according to Commerce Ministry figures.