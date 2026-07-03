Myanmar ex-junta chief makes first ASEAN outing as civilian leader

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In a statement earlier this week, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing’s office said he would meet Laos’ President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

YANGON – Myanmar coup chief turned President Min Aung Hlaing landed in Laos on July 3 , officials said, in his first state visit to an ASEAN country since claiming the post of civilian leader.

Min Aung Hlaing plunged Myanmar into civil war in 2021 when he commanded a military coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, detaining her and ending a decade-long experiment with democracy.

He ruled directly as military chief for five years before becoming civilian president in April after staging elections blocked from rebel territory, excluding Suu Kyi’s party and jailing dissidents.

His new administration is making a push for international legitimacy, analysts say, including in the 11-member Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc which has largely frozen Myanmar out since the coup.

Min Aung Hlaing landed in neighbouring Laos in the morning on July 3 accompanied by his wife Kyu Kyu Hla, according to images shared by his presidential information team.

Laos’ local media said the state visit will last three days.

In a statement earlier this week, Min Aung Hlaing’s office said he would meet Laos’ President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone.

“The President will engage in a cordial and open exchange of views to further the consolidation of existing friendly relations,” the statement said.

The trip is Min Aung Hlaing’s third since taking over as civilian president. In June , he was feted with visits to India and China.

Consensus in ASEAN is fraying over how to treat Myanmar’s new administration, analysts say.

Some nations are seen as open to restarting engagement, seizing on apparent concessions by the new administration – including Min Aung Hlaing’s recent personal command that 81-year-old Suu Kyi be moved from prison to house arrest.

Analysts say other nations remain focused on the fact the leader of the 2021 coup still remains in charge. AFP