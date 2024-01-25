Myanmar ethnic minority fighters claim control of port town

YANGON – Fighters from a Myanmar ethnic minority armed group have seized control of a port town after more than two months of intense clashes with junta troops, they said.

The Arakan Army (AA) said late on Jan 24 that it “completely controlled” Pauktaw, a town of 20,000 people close to a crucial deep-water port in the capital of western Rakhine state.

AA fighters briefly seized Pauktaw in November 2023, shattering a fragile ceasefire that had largely held since the military’s coup in 2021.

The junta has used artillery and naval ships to bombard the town almost daily since, and strafed it with gunfire from helicopters, residents have told AFP.

New Google Earth images of Pauktaw showed a block of the downtown area reduced almost entirely to rubble and damage to several buildings near its harbour.

Several buildings in the police station compound were destroyed too.

AFP was unable to confirm the AA claim, and communications with Pauktaw remained patchy.

A source close to the AA told AFP earlier this week that its fighters were conducting “clearance operations” in the town.

On Jan 23, the AA said “intense” clashes were ongoing in the town.

The junta has not commented on recent clashes in Pauktaw.

Around 18,000 people had been displaced from the area owing to fighting, the United Nations said in November.

Pauktaw is 25km east of the state capital Sittwe, home to a deep-water port partly financed by India as it seeks to deepen economic linkages with Myanmar.

Earlier this week, Myanmar’s chambers of commerce hosted talks with an Indian business delegation on “upgrading” operations at Sittwe port, the junta-backed media reported on Jan 25.

Travel between Sittwe and Pauktaw was severely restricted by new military gates and checkpoints, a Pauktaw resident currently in Sittwe told AFP on Jan 25, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

In its Jan 24 statement, the AA said “intense” clashes were ongoing in Mrauk-U, Minbya, Kyauktaw and Rathedaung towns in Rakhine, without giving details.

The AA has fought an on-off war for years seeking more autonomy for the state’s ethnic Rakhine population.