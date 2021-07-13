Myanmar claims fraud in nearly one-third of 2020 election votes

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar's military-appointed election commission yesterday doubled down on claims of mass fraud in last year's general election, saying it found that nearly one-third of all ballots were tainted.

The Union Election Commission presented the findings during a press conference in the capital Naypyitaw, following an investigation, which lasted for months, into the 2020 vote that the military used as the basis for overthrowing the civilian government in a coup on Feb 1.

Commissioner Khin Maung Oo said the probe found more than 11.3 million fraudulent votes, citing "a number of irregularities" in advance voting, and noted the previous election commission that certified the polls issued regulations that were "against the law".

Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's political party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), won a landslide victory in the elections on Nov 8 that was deemed credible by international observers.

She and former president Win Myint have been held in detention since the coup.

"We have found that the NLD took advantage of Covid-19 rules and its administrative power so that only their party won the general elections," Mr Khin Maung Oo said.

The election commission had said in May that Ms Suu Kyi's party would be dissolved over the fraud allegations and its leaders prosecuted as traitors.

The army then pledged to hold fresh elections following a state of emergency that could last as long as two years.

Ms Suu Kyi has since vowed that her pro-democracy party would continue its work even though she has been formally charged with several criminal offences, including corruption and violating the Official Secrets Act.

Separately, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said an agreement has been reached to manufacture Russian Covid-19 vaccines in Myanmar with the aim of producing five million doses a year. No further details were provided.

Myanmar is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases.

The military junta reported 3,461 new infections on Sunday, up from fewer than 50 per day in early May, with at least 82 deaths due to Covid-19 also logged.

