Myanmar by-election results a 'warning shot' for NLD

BANGKOK - Thirteen seats mean little for a country with over 1,000 parliamentary seats, yet the provisional results of Myanmar's by-election over the weekend gives a foretaste of the shifting political momentum.

At stake during Saturday's (Nov 3) by-election were 12 seats in either the union, or state or regional parliaments, as well as the post of Shan Ethnic Affairs minister in Mandalay region. Most of the seats were vacant because office-holders died.

While the Union Election Commission has yet to release official results, provisional tallies on Sunday show that the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) won seven out of the 13 seats.

NLD, which won a landslide victory in the 2015 general election, failed to defend four of its seats. Three of them, Seikkan in the Yangon region, Tamu in the Sagaing region, and Myitkyina in Kachin state, fell into the hands of the military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP). The fourth, Matupi in the remote northern Chin state, was won by the Chin League for Democracy, an ethnicity-based political party.

When contacted by The Straits Times, NLD central executive committee member Han Thar Myint said the outcome would affect his party's plans for the 2020 general election, but declined to say more pending further analysis of the results.

Analysts say the by-election outcome does not clearly indicate a revival of the USDP, which ran the government from 2010 to 2015 after Myanmar's ruling generals began the transition to an electoral democracy. Neither does it affect the NLD's parliamentary dominance.

But the results give an idea of what could happen if NLD lets its guard down, and voters begin to scrutinise individual candidates more carefully rather than vote for a brand.

"The NLD overestimated itself this time," Mr Soe Myint Aung from the Yangon Centre for Independent Research told The Straits Times. "The NLD thought that the stakes were not too high because it was only 13 seats and most were in the areas they had previously won. So, they put less effort to mobilise their voters and bases."

According to reports by local media outlet 7 Day Daily, voter turnout was as low as 33 per cent in some constituencies, a possible reason for the party's losses.

Analysts say political fervour has dampened since NLD's stunning victory in 2015. Then, the electorate largely united behind the NLD and handed it 77 per cent of all seats contested to counter the military's guaranteed quota of 25 per cent of all seats. There was no such urgency this time.

In Seikkan, voters gave a second chance to USDP candidate Nay Myo Aung, the state legislator for the same ward who was shunted aside by the NLD tide in 2015.

Within the country, the NLD grapples with high expectations of reform while grappling with a Constitution that retains broad powers for the military.

Abroad, it is under pressure for blocking international investigations into military atrocities against the Rohingya minority, highlighted by a recent United Nations fact-finding report.

Mr Maw Zin, spokesman for the Myanmar Institute for Democracy, says people may be starting to see that NLD is unable to deliver all the expectations heaped on it, and look beyond the brand.

"It's not just because you are NLD that we will vote for you," he told The Straits Times. "We will see who your candidates are first."

The by-election, he says, could be a "warning shot".