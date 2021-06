YANGON (REUTERS) - Myanmar's military authorities will release around 700 prisoners from Yangon's Insein jail on Wednesday (June 30), prison chief Zaw Zaw told Reuters.

The prison chief declined to specify who would be released.

More than 5,000 people have been detained since the military seized power on Feb 1 from the government led by elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to an activist group.