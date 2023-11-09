Myanmar at risk of breaking apart due to border violence, President warns

A handout photo shows Myanmar Acting President Myint Swe presiding over a defence and national security meeting. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
NAYPYIDAW – The President of military-ruled Myanmar has said the country is at risk of breaking apart due to ineffective management of recent violence in its border regions with China.

The Myanmar junta is facing the biggest challenge to its authority since it gained power in a 2021 coup, with attacks by revolutionary and ethnic armed forces on hundreds of junta bases in the north, north-east, north-west and south-east of the country.

“If the government does not effectively manage the incidents happening in the border region, the country will be split into various parts,” Mr Myint Swe, president of the State Administration Council, told a national defence and security council meeting.

“It is necessary to carefully control this issue. As now is an important time for the state, the entire people need to support the Tatmadaw (the military),” he said.

In the north-east, the junta has lost control of some border trade towns with China.

The Chinese government also confirmed this week that there had been Chinese casualties due to military ordinance going over the border. REUTERS

