MYAirline probe: Co-founder to be released, latest suspect remanded 5 days

KUALA LUMPUR – The latest suspect arrested in the MYAirline case has been remanded for five days until Friday.

“The suspect was arrested at his home in Bangsar early on Monday,” said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said the man, in his 40s, was taken to the Jinjang central lock-up for the remand application.

He also said MYAirline co-founder Allan Goh would be released on police bail after his remand ends on Monday.

“Our focus now is to scrutinise important documents pertaining to i-Serve business transactions,” he said.

Goh, 57, as well as his 55-year-old wife and 26-year-old son, was detained by CCID at about 5.30pm last Tuesday at his residence in Shah Alam.

All three were remanded until Saturday, when Goh’s wife and son were released. Goh’s remand was extended.

On Oct 12, MYAirline abruptly suspended its operations, citing financial issues pending shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation.

About 125,000 passengers with tickets worth RM20 million (S$5.76 million) were affected.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said in an announcement last Monday that the licence of low-cost carrier MYAirline would be suspended. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK