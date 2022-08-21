Muted anniversary of Benigno Aquino's killing in Marcos-led Philippines

MANILA - Thirty-nine years ago, his death at the hands of a kill squad that allegedly had the tacit consent of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr sparked a popular revolt that forced the Marcoses to flee the Philippines.

But on Sunday (Aug 21), the anniversary of former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr's assassination in 1983 was a muted affair.

Neither President Ferdinand Marcos Jr nor his Vice-President Sara Duterte issued a statement to commemorate the day, as was the tradition of past leaders.

Members of the Aquino clan marked the day without much fanfare, offering flowers and prayers at his tomb in Paranaque City before attending Mass.

Mr Aquino was a staunch Marcos critic and was among the first to be imprisoned when the strongman declared martial law in September 1972.

He was shot dead at close range in 1983, moments after touching down in the Philippines after three years of self-exile in the United States.

Opposition leaders used to join Mr Aquino's family for a short programme, while the mayor of the capital city of Manila would lead wreath-laying rites at the airport now named after Mr Aquino.

This ceased in the past years, after Mr Rodrigo Duterte, father of Ms Sara Duterte, took the presidency for six years till this June.

The muted remembrance this year was not surprising for Filipino historian Xiao Chua.

"The political winds have shifted, so our celebration today is more simple," said Mr Chua, at a history fair organised by civil society groups to honour Mr Aquino. "Our government officials may not join us, but ordinary Filipinos are here to remember."

The fair, attended by about 100 people, was organised by Project Gunita, a coalition of civil society groups named after the Filipino word for "remember". It was held at the Monument of Heroes, an unassuming shrine in Quezon City to the martyrs who fought the Marcos dictatorship.

Documentaries and historical films about martial law were screened for free, while books by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines were put up for sale.

Various exhibits detailing the rampant corruption, killings, disappearances, and media censorship under Marcos Sr were on display.

"We are happy that you are remembering today all the people who dedicated their lives to reclaim our democracy," Mr Aquino's eldest daughter Ballsy Aquino-Cruz said in a video message. "The public may have forgotten some of them already, so it's only right that we remember and thank them today".