JAKARTA - Muslim parties in President Joko Widodo's ruling coalition have begun their search for moderate Muslim leaders to be their candidates in the 2024 presidential elections.

Among the presidential hopefuls, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir were given red-carpet treatment in a meeting held by the Islamic-based National Mandate Party (PAN) in Jakarta over the weekend.