Muslim groups slam Anwar government for dropping appeal on the use of ‘Allah’

KUALA LUMPUR - The Anwar Ibrahim administration’s decision to drop an appeal in a decades-long battle over whether non-Muslims can use the word “Allah” to refer to God has sparked a furious response from Islamic groups, including the two largest Muslim political parties in Malaysia.

The dispute highlights the delicate inter-ethnic balance the unity government of disparate parties must maintain, especially ahead of crucial state polls in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah expected in July.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed on Monday that the government withdrew its appeal against a 2021 High Court verdict which allowed “Allah”, and other religious words in Arabic, to be used by non-Muslims in publications for educational purposes.

The appeal was filed when the current opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) was in power.

“It is the position taken by the ministry and I needed to inform the Cabinet, which I did a few months ago,” said Datuk Seri Saifuddin, who is also chief secretary of Prime Minister Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

He declined to comment further when quizzed by reporters.

The notice to withdraw the appeal – filed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers on April 18, but which only came to light this week – has been panned by PN as well as Islamic civil society groups.

“We are of the view the move... can affect the harmony of the multiethnic and religious community in this country,” said Syariah Lawyers Association of Malaysia president Musa Awang.

Expressing disappointment, Mr Musa called on the government to offer a full explanation, as “it directly affects the interest of Muslims” in Malaysia.

Justice Nor Bee Ariffin, now a Court of Appeal judge, had ruled in March 2021 that a 1986 Home Ministry directive prohibiting the use of the words “Allah”, “Kaabah” (Islam’s holiest shrine in Mecca), “Baitullah” (House of God), and “solat” (prayer) by non-Muslims was “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The court action taken by Ms Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, a Melanau aboriginal from eastern state Sarawak, began after eight CDs the Christian woman obtained from Indonesia were seized by Customs officers at the airport in 2008 as they contained the word “Allah”.

Despite the Kuala Lumpur High Court deciding on the matter on the basis of the federal constitution’s safeguards of freedom of religion, on Tuesday evening, Datuk Seri Anwar insisted that “this (ruling) is specifically for Sarawak” and was not applicable to other states.

Despite being de facto law minister in the Anwar administration, Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said on Tuesday insisted “more in-depth scrutiny” was needed, and ministers from the party would raise the issue in Cabinet on Wednesday.

Her statement reflects the importance of religious issues ahead of the state polls involving about half of Malaysia’s Muslim majority electorate. The elections are widely viewed as a referendum on Mr Anwar’s PH-led government, which also counts a host of parties from the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak as members.

PH will need the continued support of the lion’s share of non-Malay Muslim voters, as doubts remain over whether key ruling partner Umno can staunch the flow of Malay voters to the opposition PN, as seen in November’s general election.

PN’s two main components, former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) – the largest single party in Parliament – accused the government of failing to safeguard Islam.

“Is the government under Anwar Ibrahim encouraging pluralism that will threaten the sanctity of Islam?” asked Bersatu youth information chief Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul.