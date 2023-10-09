Muslim groups in Malaysia, Indonesia call for end to violence in Israel

KUALA LUMPUR/JAKARTA – Muslim groups in Malaysia and Indonesia have called for an end to the violence as the war between Israeli and Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip continued to escalate, with more than 1,200 people killed.

They have urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene, while some are organising solidarity gatherings in support of Palestine, saying that the root cause of the conflict is Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory.

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors in an emergency session, but failed to achieve a unanimous decision needed for a joint statement.

The leaders of both South-east Asian countries also issued statements condemning the war, which was sparked when Islamist militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israeli towns last Saturday.

Israel retaliated by declaring a state of war, launching air strikes and ordering what its Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has called “a complete siege” of Gaza. It has mobilised some 300,000 reservists, a sign it could be planning a ground assault.

Most of the Western world have condemned the Hamas attacks and expressed solidarity with Israel. Neither Malaysia nor Indonesia has diplomatic relations with Israel.

Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern on Sunday over “the loss of so many lives” in the latest escalation around the Gaza Strip, and urged all parties to exercise “utmost restraint and de-escalate”.

It said the root cause of the conflict was the “prolonged illegal occupation, blockade and sufferings, the desecration of the Al-Aqsa, as well as the politics of dispossession at the hands of Israel as the occupier”.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City, is regarded as the third-holiest site in Islam, after Mecca and Medina.

The heightened recent violence at the holy site has sparked wider awareness among Malaysians over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed the nation’s solidarity with Palestine, and accused the “international community of lopsided actions with regard to all kinds of brutality and oppression against Palestinians”.

The opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), the largest single party in Malaysia’s Parliament, has told its rank and file to hold solidarity gatherings at mosques nationwide on Friday to “show PAS’ stance and solidarity with the holy pursuit of Palestinians, especially in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

A group of Malaysian Muslim NGOs issued a joint statement on Sunday urging both Muslims and Christians to back the effort to “free Al-Aqsa and other holy sites”. They also called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which represents Muslim-majority nations, “to convene an emergency meeting to issue a solidarity note to Palestinian fighters”. The group comprises the Alliance of World Masaajid in Defence of Al-Aqsa, Secretariat for Ulama Assembly of Asia, Secretariat Palestine of Malaysia and Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation.