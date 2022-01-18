Multiracial party seeks to fill void in Umno-led BN coalition

A new multiracial Malaysian party consisting largely of former Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives and members now sees a void it can fill within the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, just over three years after PH dismantled BN's six-decade rule in Malaysia.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng told The Straits Times that the party, which has elected representatives from four states, is seeking to join Umno-led BN, instead of BN's government partner Perikatan Nasional (PN), led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The formation of PBM last November was not a surprise as speculation about a new multiracial party featuring former PH leaders had long been swirling in the Malaysian political sphere.

However, PBM's proposal to join BN, made during its extraordinary general meeting on Jan 8, has raised eyebrows.

PN and BN have an awkward power-sharing agreement and look set to compete against each other in the next election. They had already faced off in the Melaka state election last November, with BN winning handsomely to form a new government on its own.

Additionally, PN had continued to campaign on an anti-corruption platform despite leaving PH, with several top BN leaders still facing graft charges.

Both PN and BN are led by Malay-based parties - Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) respectively. BN does not have a national multiracial party in its fold. Its other parties are the Malaysian Chinese Association, the Malaysian Indian Congress and the regional party, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

"With the possibility of an election looming, we don't really have much time to (walk) the political tightrope between PN and BN. Being a multiracial party, we see a vacancy in BN. In PN, that vacancy is filled by Gerakan, and also to some extent Bersatu, which takes in non-Malay associate members," Mr Sng told ST.

He added: "In BN, all parties are currently race-based parties, and we believe that with the way Malaysia is heading, it is important to have moderation."

However, he said the proposal has to be discussed with BN.

If PBM is accepted into BN, this would distance its leaders from Tan Sri Muhyiddin and senior Cabinet minister Azmin Ali - the two key persons who led Bersatu and a sizeable section of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) out of PH in February 2020, which then resulted in the collapse of the PH administration. The two subsequently set up PN together.