Multiple lawyers, tears and pleas - the drama of Najib's week in court

A five-day hearing in the Malaysian Federal Court that culminated in former premier Najib Razak's conviction and jail sentence being upheld yesterday served up plenty of chicanery.

This included a revolving door of lawyers, repeated emotional pleas to the judges that were met with stern rebukes, and a public oath taken by Najib at a mosque on Sunday to affirm his innocence.

No fewer than five different law firms represented Najib, 69, over five days of hearing. Instead of making any submissions on the main appeal, they tried multiple times to adjourn proceedings or cast doubts on the integrity of judges.

On Monday, they attempted to recuse Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who chaired the hearing's five-member bench, over four-year-old Facebook posts critical of Najib that her husband had made.

Hours before the verdict yesterday came another long shot as two lawyers briefly appeared in the court attempting to represent Najib on the application to recuse the Chief Justice - but without preparing any submissions. Mr Shafee Abdullah, who was discharged by Najib last month, asked for a one-day adjournment. When this was not granted, he left the court, saying that he would return this morning.

The Chief Justice, however, rebuked Mr Shafee: "That's up to you if you want to be here tomorrow morning. But if the matter is done today, there is no need for anyone to be here tomorrow."

Minutes later, Mr Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, a lawyer representing Najib in another case, showed up with a similar application for an adjournment of a few hours so that he could make submissions on the recusal.

This ticked off lead prosecutor V. Sithambaram, who said there "must be some decorum" in the courthouse, adding that the court was "not a circus". Mr Firoz's application was also swiftly rejected.

In delivering grounds of judgment when rejecting an application by lead counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik last Tuesday for a three-month adjournment, the Chief Justice said: "While your client has the right to change counsel, he is not entitled to make that choice at the expense of the court, prosecution and the entire justice system."

Najib, who had appeared restless throughout the five days in court, spoke of feeling alone and betrayed on Sunday as the writing on the wall became clearer.

He cut a subdued figure yesterday as he read out his statement from the dock before the final verdict, maintaining that he had not been given a fair hearing.

Najib's daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib and son Norashman Najib comforted him after the verdict was announced, while his wife Rosmah Mansor, who is also facing charges of graft, appeared to be in tears while patting her husband.

However, despite the persistent backing from his party colleagues, only Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was in court yesterday and was seen consoling Najib. Outside, some among the hundreds of supporters chanting "Bossku" (my boss), Najib's famous moniker, cried when they learnt of the verdict.

It seemed that many did not expect Najib - the son of Malaysia's second prime minister and groomed to be premier since the age of 23 - to fall this far from grace and land in prison.