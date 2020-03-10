Muhyiddin unveils Cabinet without naming deputy PM

New Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday announced the appointment of four senior ministers as he unveiled his Cabinet line-up, but did not name a deputy prime minister, deviating from the power-sharing structure of past governments.

Unveiling his Cabinet as chief of the four-member Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance, he named two senior ministers from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and one each from Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The senior ministers will coordinate the ministerial portfolios, akin to coordinating ministers in Singapore and Indonesia.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said his new team is a "functional Cabinet". Former Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Azmin Ali is international trade and industry minister and senior minister in charge of the economy. The infrastructure development portfolio was given to Mr Fadillah Yusof, the most senior MP from GPS, and he will be works minister.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaacob is senior minister in charge of security and defence minister, while Bersatu information chief Mohd Radzi Md Jidin is senior minister in charge of education and social affairs and education minister.

The fourth member of PN, Parti Islam SeMalaysia, gets three full Cabinet posts.

Mr Muhyiddin named two non-politicians as ministers. They are CIMB chief executive Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as finance minister, and Mufti of the Federal Territories Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who will be Islamic affairs minister.