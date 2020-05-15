Muhyiddin under siege as Parliament majority in doubt

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's already slim grip on power is showing signs of slipping after an MP from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia appeared to desert him on Wednesday, claiming the party is on the path to irrelevance.
Published
1 hour ago

Malaysian PM facing apparent defection by party member and no-confidence motion

Shannon Teoh  Malaysia Bureau Chief In Kuala Lumpur

This came on the same day the Speaker confirmed that Tan Sri Muhyiddin had instructed Parliament to end proceedings next Monday once the King completed his opening speech, meaning it would not consider Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's no-confidence motion against the Premier. Parliament will meet again only on July 13.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 15, 2020, with the headline 'Muhyiddin under siege as Parliament majority in doubt'. Print Edition | Subscribe
