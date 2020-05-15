Muhyiddin under siege as Parliament majority in doubt

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's already slim grip on power is showing signs of slipping after an MP from his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia appeared to desert him on Wednesday, claiming the party is on the path to irrelevance.

This came on the same day the Speaker confirmed that Tan Sri Muhyiddin had instructed Parliament to end proceedings next Monday once the King completed his opening speech, meaning it would not consider Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's no-confidence motion against the Premier. Parliament will meet again only on July 13.