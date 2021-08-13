Muhyiddin resists call to hold vote of confidence earlier

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is resisting demands to bring forward a parliamentary confidence vote from next month despite the King joining the chorus of calls for the embattled leader to prove his majority earlier.

The Straits Times understands that consecutive meetings were held with party chiefs of his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government on Wednesday evening - first at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and then at his residence - to discuss internal matters, as well as plans to stave off an ouster.