Muhyiddin releases letters from doctors to refute reports of cancer recurrence

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's prime minister yesterday denied reports about his health, releasing letters from two doctors who said that they found no evidence of cancer currently.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018 and was fully treated with surgery to remove the tumour followed by chemotherapy that was completed two years ago, according to a signed letter from Pantai Medical Centre and a separate one by Ampi Chest and Medical Clinic released by the Premier's office.

"Several medical experts have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and there is no evidence of the recurring of the disease, and therefore the Prime Minister is medically fit to carry out his duties," his office said in a statement.

The two doctors from the two facilities had the exact four-paragraph statement, which said Mr Muhyiddin was "fit to serve the people and the nation".

Mr Muhyiddin also denied reports that he had breached quarantine rules last month after he came into contact with an official who was later confirmed to have the coronavirus.