Muhyiddin faces mutiny within his coalition

Barely two months after being installed, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's grip on power is eroding as dissent within his loose Perikatan Nasional (PN) pact continues to fester.

In Johor, his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has publicly clashed with Umno, the largest party in PN, over state government appointments. Meanwhile, his orders to ease curbs meant to stem the coronavirus outbreak and allow businesses to reopen nationwide from Monday were initially ignored by most of the country's 13 states.

Sources within the ruling pact told The Straits Times that Tan Sri Muhyiddin's faction in Bersatu, whose chairman Mahathir Mohamad is still aligned to the opposition, is pushing to formalise the PN alliance of 12 parties but is facing resistance from top figures in Umno, who met on Monday to discuss the proposal.

"There is no decision (on a formal agreement). Some prefer to keep it informal, some want to wait and see because we still don't know what will happen to Bersatu," an Umno leader who attended the meeting told ST, on condition of anonymity.

He was referring to the Bersatu leadership polls, in which Mr Muhyiddin's presidency is being challenged by Kedah Chief Minister Mukhriz Mahathir, son of former premier, Tun Dr Mahathir. The election has been postponed indefinitely, which means the uncertainty over PN's stability is set to continue.

These rumblings are stretching ties in the alliance, affording Mr Muhyiddin little breathing space as he expends political capital in trying to maintain the razor-thin majority he gained after defecting from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which lasted for just 21 months.

In the past month, PN allies, especially those from Umno, who were not given ministerial positions have been placed in various state agencies and government-linked firms, with the most junior MP, Kimanis representative Mohamad Alamin, being made chairman of Malaysia's intellectual property authority.

"Unfortunately, the government needs all PN parliamentarians on its side. Every vote counts," risk consultancy BowerGroupAsia's director Adib Zalkapli told ST.

ST has learnt that as of last week, arrangements for the May 18 parliamentary session have accorded PN 113 seats and PH 107, while two are independents.

The one-day sitting in the Chamber, where 112 members are needed for a majority, will hear only the King's speech, with debates and motions postponed to July.

This is despite parliamentary approval still pending for RM35 billion (S$11.5 billion) in spending to combat the virus outbreak.

The pandemic has forced two months of nationwide curbs that have obstructed Mr Muhyiddin's government, but also bought the new Malaysian leader time.

However, since being sworn in on March 1, the Premier has been unable to consolidate his position as initial grumbles over his Cabinet have now grown into public spats over the spoils of victory.



Bersatu has openly lobbied in recent weeks for more political appointments in Mr Muhyiddin's home state of Johor, having surrendered the menteri besar position to Umno. But Umno has responded by threatening to dissolve the state assembly and force a snap election.

"We don't need to prolong this dispute. We can just go for state polls and there may be a domino effect all the way to Parliament. Bersatu has no grassroots and Umno has nothing more to lose after the last election," Umno Johor deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed told ST.

Even the state chapter of PH has smelt blood, and invited Bersatu Johor to return to the fold, a call echoed by Bersatu's deputy president, Datuk Seri Mukhriz, at the national level.

Pro-Muhyiddin Bersatu leaders insist that all ruling parties stand to benefit if they remain united as PH lacks pull with the Malay majority.

Supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan told ST: "Umno has long called for Malay unity and PN brings all the Malay parties together, so why break it up?"

But Datuk Jazlan's assertion reflects how difficult it is for PN to keep the leaders of all three Malay Muslim parties happy.

It also shows that Umno believes its combined strength with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will be sufficient to win the lion's share of seats that have a Malay majority, which is estimated at 120 out of Parliament's 222.

Umno deputy president Mohamed Hasan echoed a statement by PAS vice-president Nik Amar Nik Abdullah a fortnight ago that their support for the Muhyiddin administration two months ago was only to topple PH.

"Umno's current focus is only to prepare to win the next election with its friends in the National Consensus and Barisan Nasional (BN)," said the former Negeri Sembilan chief minister.

The National Consensus was an agreement Umno inked with PAS last year to uphold Malay and Islamic interests.

BN is the longstanding coalition of largely race-based parties that governed Malaysia from 1957 until 2018, when it was defeated by PH.

Other senior Umno figures, including president Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak, had also indicated soon after PN took power that Umno's backing for Mr Muhyiddin would end when the next election is held.

Meanwhile, the government's authority over the pandemic has been challenged by 10 of the country's 13 states - including five controlled by PN - which have refused to fully adopt measures to reopen the economy implemented from Monday.

Mr Muhyiddin's top lieutenant, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, has borne the brunt of attacks, with Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin alleging the senior minister for the economy has failed to gain the consensus of all states, showing "clear weakness in leadership".