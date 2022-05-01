Mudik frenzy grips Indonesia ahead of Hari Raya

Mudik had been banned in the Muslim-majority country of 270 million since 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

But about 18 million people flouted the rules last year and still travelled to their village home towns, triggering a new wave of Covid-19 infections. The number of cases reached more than 56,700 a day and deaths exceeded 1,000 a day, bringing the country's healthcare system to its knees.

As at Saturday (April 30), the total number of confirmed cases in Indonesia has surpassed six million, including more than 150,000 deaths. But daily infections have dropped drastically to around 500 and daily deaths to about 30.

With community transmission at bay, President Joko Widodo announced in March that the government would ease restrictions and allow not only mudik but also congregational terawih prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan this year.

But he also advised caution.

"We must remain vigilant so the mudik does not trigger the emergence of a new wave of Covid-19 transmission, considering the homecoming traffic is expected to be very large this year. We all want a smooth and joyous mudik," he wrote on Facebook.

Booster boom, business blooms

The government estimates that some 85.5 million people will be on the move for Hari Raya this year, including around 14 million from the capital, Jakarta, and its surrounding cities. The figure is nearly three times the usual 30 million before the pandemic.

Up to 3.42 million passengers are expected to pass through 20 airports in the country from April 22 to May 13, and around 23 million cars and 17 million motorcycles will be out on the roads, according to official figures.