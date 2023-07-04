Move Forward and Pheu Thai back Wan Noor as sole nomination for Thailand House Speaker

BANGKOK - Veteran politician Wan Muhamad Noor Matha of Thailand’s Prachachart Party looked set to be confirmed as Speaker of the new House of Representatives after being the only name put forward for the post on Tuesday.

Mr Wan Noor’s nomination is widely seen as a compromise between the two biggest parties and alliance partners Move Forward and Pheu Thai, which have been at odds over the crucial post.

As the only nomination, no House vote is required to endorse Wan Noor. The House Speaker position was sought because the holder can influence the passage of key legislation and the timing of votes.

His candidacy was unanimously approved by the new 500-member House of Representatives that held its first sitting on Tuesday.

The compromise over House Speaker could help to defuse some tensions between the two biggest parties which had jostled for weeks over the speakership.

“I will conduct duties fairly... with transparency in considering draft laws and petitions to improve the lives of all Thais,” Mr Wan Noor said after his nomination.

Once he takes up the post, among his first tasks will be to table a vote of the bicameral Parliament on a prime minister to form the next government.

The progressive Move Forward and populist Pheu Thai parties trounced their conservative and pro-military rivals in the May 14 poll, winning 151 and 141 seats respectively, in what was seen as a resounding rejection of nine years of government led or backed by the army.

Move Forward and Pheu Thai have formed an alliance with six other parties. The alliance is backing Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, to become premier and he needs 376 votes to secure the post. He currently has 312.

Under Thai election rules, the prime minister is elected at a joint sitting of Parliament’s two chambers, including the upper-house Senate.

Doubts remain over how the Senate will vote, with many opposing the Mr Pita’s bid, as he has stuck to a campaign pledge to seek amendments to Article 112 of the criminal code that punishes criticism of the king and other top royals by as much as 15 years in prison. REUTERS