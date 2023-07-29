Mourning mother calls for justice after Philippine boat disaster

MANILA - Parents Domingo and Glenda Aparentado stood side by side in their crowded living room on Friday, saying their last goodbye to their 24-year-old daughter Denice who was among 27 people killed when a ferry capsized near the Philippine capital.

“I carried her for nine months in my womb and raised her,” said Ms Aparentado, next to Denice’s coffin which had been brought to their house in the coastal town of Binangonan before the funeral.

“I want there to be justice, I want to know who should be held accountable for what happened.”

Denice was travelling home after work when fierce winds fanned by Typhoon Doksuri hit the boat on Laguna Lake early on Thursday afternoon.

Coastguards said the passengers panicked and moved to one side of the vessel before it flipped over. Authorities have promised to investigate the disaster and find out how many people were onboard.

Mr Aparentado told Reuters he rushed to the scene as soon as he heard the news and found his daughter’s body in the water. “I tried everything I could, but she died.”

“According to the survivors, the boat was overloaded with passengers,” added Ms Aparentado. “In this kind of situation, the coastguard shouldn’t allow travel when there are strong gusts of wind.”

The couple stroked the sides of the casket and adjusted a photo showing Denice smiling in academic robes. Relatives and friends packed around in the living room and kitchen and bedroom next door.