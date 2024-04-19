Mount Ruang eruption in Indonesia sends Malaysia air traffic into chaos

PETALING JAYA – It could be weeks before flights between the peninsula and Sabah and Sarawak return to normal after a volcanic eruption left air traffic over the two states in chaos, said weather experts.

Much will depend on wind patterns and volcanic intensity due to the ongoing Mount Ruang volcanic eruption in north Sulawesi, Indonesia, and disruptions may last until mid-May, said climatologist Azizan Abu Samah.

He said it is crucial to monitor at what height and in which direction the volcanic ash is being transported by prevailing wind conditions.

“We are now in the inter-monsoon season and the air may not clear until May when the south-west monsoon sets in. The main issue is how the volcanic plume is transported by the wind. We do not want airplanes to fly into the plume which could cause damage to planes or malfunctions,” he said on April 18.

Thousands of air passengers in the two states were left stranded when Mount Ruang unleashed its fury in north Sulawesi on April 18, and airlines have been left awaiting the green light to resume service.

At press time that day, only AirAsia had announced that it had “reinstated” some flights involving the Bintulu, Kuching, Sibu, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru and Kota Baru routes on April 18.

The low-cost carrier said in a statement that it had notified the affected passengers and advised them to check their e-mails and mobile phones for cancellation notifications.

Current weather satellite images, Dr Azizan said, show the presence of fine particulate matter that are 2.5 microns or less between 18,000ft and 33,000ft over Sabah.

“Most airlines tend to fly at between 18,000ft and 33,000ft and may be affected by the ash flow not only in northern Borneo but also in Kuching in Sarawak,” he said.

Dr Azizan noted that the intensity and duration of the volcanic eruption also play a role in deciding how long the disruption may last.

He cited the eruptions of Eyjafjallajokull in Iceland, which forced the cancellation of about 100,000 flights in several countries in northern Europe for more than a month between April 15 and May 17 in 2010.

Dr Azizan had previously suggested that Asean set up its own volcanic ash alert system since there are many volcanoes, especially in Indonesia and the Philippines.

“Such systems already exist in Europe and the United States,” he said.