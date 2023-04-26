Mount Kinabalu climber dies from suspected acute mountain sickness in Malaysia

Future climbers are advised to be physically prepared before venturing to climb Mount Kinabalu. PHOTO: EXODUS TRAVELS
KOTA KINABALU – The death of a 45-year-old Mount Kinabalu climber in east Malaysia on Tuesday is believed to have been caused by acute mountain sickness (AMS).

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Christina Liew, in extending her condolences to the family of the victim Alexzander Kueh, said that Mr Kueh was pronounced dead at 4.30am at the Ranau district hospital.

She said in a statement that Mr Kueh and his 35-year-old wife Ng Wee Peo successfully arrived at the base camp lodging at Panalaban. Ms Ng had first complained of a headache and breathing difficulties at 9pm.

“The Fire and Rescue Department’s Mountain Search and Rescue (Mosar) team gave her oxygen required for first aid,” said Datuk Liew.

She added that rescuers decided to bring Ms Ng down the mountain on a stretcher to the entrance of the climbing trail at the Timpohon Gate and then to the Ranau Hospital for further treatment.

“But at 2am at about two kilometres away from the Gate, the husband started experiencing breathing difficulties and muscle cramps, and he was subsequently carried via stretcher for the rest of the way,” said Ms Liew.

“Based on the symptoms, AMS was believed to be the cause and upon descent, both victims were sent to the district hospital for further treatment,” she added.

Ms Liew said she has also requested Sabah Parks to assist the family of the victim wherever necessary.

“The wife’s condition was reported to be stable after she recovered from AMS,” she added.

For safety reasons, the minister also advised future climbers to be physically prepared before venturing to climb Mount Kinabalu. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

