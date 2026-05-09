Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono in North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, Indonesia on May 8, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

A search operation for three missing hikers, including two Singaporeans, resumed on the morning of May 9, a day after a powerful eruption took place on Mount Dukono in Indonesia .

The volcano erupted on May 8, sending ash about 10km into the sky and trapping a group of hikers who had reportedly entered a restricted zone despite a climbing ban.

Indonesian authorities said at least 17 people were evacuated, while rescue efforts have been hampered by continuing eruptions and poor visibility.

Here is what you need to know about Mount Dukono:

It is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes

Located on the remote island of Halmahera in the North Maluku province in Indonesia’s east, Mount Dukono has been erupting almost continuously since 1933, making it one of the most consistently active volcanoes in Indonesia, according to Oregon State University’s Volcano World.

Ash emissions and smaller eruptions also take place often, as the volcano is part of the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire”.

Since March 2026 alone, the authorities have recorded nearly 200 smaller eruptions, Reuters reported.

Indonesian authorities had banned climbing in April

Last month, local authorities had imposed a climbing ban after increased volcanic activity, and volcanologists had warned people to stay at least 4km away from the Malupang Warirang crater, which is the centre of the volcanic activity, Al Jazeera reported.

It has reportedly been closed since April 17, according to Halmaheranesia.com, an Indonesian media outlet.

Despite repeated warnings and a ban, Mount Dukono still continued to attract hikers and adventure tourists seeking close-up views of volcanic activity, according to reports by Reuters and AP.

May 8 eruption sent ash 10km into the sky

Indonesia’s volcanology agency said the May 8 eruption had produced a massive ash column that reached about 10km high at 7.41am, with explosions lasting more than 16 minutes in some reports.

Witnesses heard a loud noise before thick ash flowed to surrounding areas.

Volcano remains under a high alert level

Indonesia’s volcanology agency has maintained an elevated alert status - Level 2 - since 2008 for Mount Dukono and has warned of ashfall, lava material and sudden eruptions that could endanger nearby communities and climbers.

The level is the second-lowest of four alert levels.

Search and rescue operations are dangerous

Rescue teams have had to halt operations several times because of warnings of continued eruptions and poor visibility.

Volcanic material called tephra could also be thrown from the crater area, according to geology expert Karla Panchuk .

Drones and over 100 personnel have also been deployed in the ongoing search and rescue operation.