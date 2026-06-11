Motorcyclist on way to work in S’pore dies after being thrown off bridge in JB expressway accident

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Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the accident occurred at about 8am on June 11 at the 1.5km mark of the NSE heading towards the city centre.

JOHOR BAHRU – A 27-year-old motorcyclist has been killed after he was thrown off a bridge following a collision on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway (NSE).

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said the accident occurred at about 8am on June 11, at the 1.5km mark of the NSE heading towards the city centre.

He said road conditions were wet due to rain and traffic was moving slowly at the time.

Raub said the victim, who worked as a storekeeper in Singapore, was on his way to work when another motorcycle ridden by a 27-year-old man crashed into him.

He said the victim was thrown from his motorcycle and fell off the bridge onto Johor Bahru’s Pasir Gudang Highway below.

“The victim suffered severe head injuries and a fractured left leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

The other motorcyclist fractured his left arm, injured his face and right arm, and is receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in the city.

The case is under i nvestigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK