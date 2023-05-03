Motorcyclist killed by lightning strike in Selangor, Malaysia

SHAH ALAM - A 50-year-old motorcyclist was fatally struck by lightning in Selangor, Malaysia, while he was on his way to work, reported Bernama. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place at about 6.20pm on Tuesday near Kampung Seri Cheeding in Banting town.

Local police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor Saleh said the victim fell off his motorbike after being struck by lightning. Passers-by carried him to the roadside and called an ambulance, but the victim did not survive the freak accident.

The police chief added that the victim had injuries on his neck, stomach and thigh due to the lightning strike, as well as injuries on his chin and knees when he fell off his bike.

The lightning also “punched” two holes on the road, said Mr Ridhwan.

In 2022, a 12-year-old girl in Kelantan was believed to have been electrocuted during a thunderstorm when she was using her phone on a bed, according to Malay Mail. Her father found burn marks on her arm and the mattress.

In 2019, a 39-year-old man in Kedah was also killed by a lightning strike, while his seven-year-old son survived but had 6 per cent burns on his body, reported New Straits Times.

A study by University Tenaga Nasional in Selangor found there were 125 lightning-related fatalities and 157 injuries in Malaysia from 2008 to 2017.