Motorcyclist dies in accident on Second Link on the way to Singapore for work

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The victim lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the back of a lorry.

ISKANDAR PUTERI – A 31-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident at the Second Link Expressway while on his way to Singapore for work.

Iskandar Puteri OCPD Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan said the victim, who was riding with his wife, 29, crashed at KM0.6 of the expressway, Singapore-bound, at around 2.40pm on April 14.

“The traffic was slow-moving due to congestion at the time.

“The victim lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the back of a lorry,” he said in a statement on April 15.

ACP Kumarasan said the victim sustained head injuries and died at the scene while his wife, who suffered from injuries to her head and left arm, was sent to Hospital Sultanah Aminah for medical treatment.

He added that the incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving resulting in death. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK