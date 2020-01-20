Motorcycle taxis illegal in the Philippines from next week

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Starting next week, motorcycles-for-hire will be declared "illegal" and will be impounded, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member Antonio Gardiola Jr said on Monday (Jan 20).

In an interview with reporters at the Senate prior to a hearing on Bills seeking to regulate motorcycle taxis, Mr Gardiola said they have recommended the termination of the pilot study meant to assess the safety of bikes for public transport.

"We cannot gather data because of actions being undertaken on one of the players so it is better to terminate it," he said.

Mr Gardiola leads the technical working group heading the pilot run.

"So maybe a week from now, we will start enforcement," he said.