Motorcycle convoy from Singapore caught in Johor flood

MERSING - A convoy of high-powered motorcycles from Singapore was caught in a risky situation in Mersing, Johor when some of their motorcycles were almost swept away by the strong currents of flood waters.

Mersing police officer Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the group wanted to brave the flood on Jalan Nitar to continue with their journey to Kuantan, Pahang.

“There were six high-powered motorcycles that were on their way to Kuantan, Pahang. However, a motorcycle broke down after riding through the flood,” he said on Wednesday.

“A group of army personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces was patrolling the Kampung Jamari area when they saw the group and provided help.

“There were no police reports lodged over the incident, and no injuries were reported,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK