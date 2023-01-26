Motorcycle convoy from Singapore caught in Johor flood

The group wanted to brave the flood on Jalan Nitar to continue with their journey to Kuantan, Pahang. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM COMMUNITY RODA JOHOR/FACEBOOK
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
13 min ago

MERSING - A convoy of high-powered motorcycles from Singapore was caught in a risky situation in Mersing, Johor when some of their motorcycles were almost swept away by the strong currents of flood waters.

Mersing police officer Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the group wanted to brave the flood on Jalan Nitar to continue with their journey to Kuantan, Pahang.

“There were six high-powered motorcycles that were on their way to Kuantan, Pahang. However, a motorcycle broke down after riding through the flood,” he said on Wednesday.

“A group of army personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces was patrolling the Kampung Jamari area when they saw the group and provided help.

“There were no police reports lodged over the incident, and no injuries were reported,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
Villager spots large crocodile on flooded road in Pahang, Malaysia
Flooding in Malaysia displaces over 66,000, 5 deaths reported

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top