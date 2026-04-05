Most Thais say rising living cost becoming hard to bear: Poll

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An opinion poll found that many Thais are struggling with higher prices for essential goods in the wake of the oil crisis.

– Thailand’s rising cost of living is becoming increasingly hard for households to bear, with a new survey showing that most people are already feeling the strain as Songkran approaches.

An opinion poll by Suan Dusit University, or Suan Dusit Poll, found that many Thais are struggling with higher prices for essential goods in the wake of the oil crisis.

The survey was conducted among 1,272 respondents nationwide, both online and in the field, from March 31 to April 3.

The findings were released on April 5.

Rising prices weigh heavily on households

Asked how they felt about the current surge in prices, 61.32 per cent of respondents said their expenses had risen sharply and that essential goods were becoming too expensive to bear.

Another 43.87 per cent said they were beginning to worry that goods might run short or that deliveries could be delayed, while 41.27 per cent said they could still cope, but were having to compare prices more carefully and be more selective in their purchases.

Multiple answers were allowed.

The poll findings suggest that the combined pressure of energy costs, general inflation and unfavourable weather could weigh on Thais’ holiday participation during Songkran. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The poll also found that the oil price crisis is adding to pressure on household budgets.

Some 46.7 per cent of respondents said they were suffering greatly from the impact on daily expenses, while 37.74 per cent said they were fairly affected.

Another 11.08 per cent said they were only slightly affected, and 4.48 per cent said they were not affected.

High fuel costs may dampen Songkran activity

Fuel prices were the biggest factor affecting whether people would take part in Songkran activities, cited by 55.66 per cent of respondents. Songkran, or the Thai New Year, is on April 13, with the holiday period extending to April 15.

Higher overall holiday spending came next at 49.53 per cent, followed by weather concerns such as extreme heat, storms and PM2.5 pollution at 42.22 per cent.

The findings suggest that the combined pressure of energy costs, general inflation and unfavourable weather could weigh on holiday participation during one of Thailand’s busiest travel and spending periods.

Many plan to cut back or stay close to home

To cope with higher expenses, 51.42 per cent said they planned to skip festive activities in order to save money.

Another 39.62 per cent said they would avoid long-distance travel or not return to their home town and would stay home instead, while 37.5 per cent said they would travel only near home or within their own province to reduce transport costs.

These responses point to a more cautious Songkran, with many households adjusting their celebrations to fit tighter budgets.

Savings emerge as main source of holiday spending

When asked where their Songkran spending money would come from, 47.41 per cent said they would use their savings.

Another 22.17 per cent said they were still unsure where the money would come from, while 21.93 per cent said they had no budget for the period at all.

Some 13.92 per cent said they would use credit cards, while 9.67 per cent said they would borrow from relatives, friends or acquaintances. The average expected Songkran spending was estimated at 8,935.74 baht (S$350).

Public calls for price controls and fuel relief

Asked what they most wanted the government to do to ease the burden during Songkran, 75.94 per cent said it should seriously control consumer goods prices.

Another 69.34 per cent wanted help with fuel costs, such as a co-payment scheme, while 58.49 per cent called for measures to stimulate local economies so people could earn more income.

Tax cuts or fuel subsidies were backed by 42.92 per cent, while 37.26 per cent wanted help in lowering travel costs such as fares and expressway fees.

Multiple answers were allowed.

Suan Dusit Poll said the findings reflect growing pressure on households, with many people feeling they can no longer cope with the rising cost of living and being forced to draw on savings during Songkran. The poll said the issue is no longer just about seasonal price rises during a festival period, but has become a key test for the government in maintaining economic stability and public confidence.

It also warned that high prices, especially fuel costs, are influencing people’s Songkran plans and could weigh on the wider economy, even though holiday spending may still offer some support. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK