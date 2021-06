KUALA LUMPUR - An 18-year-old boy in Kuala Lumpur, who tested positive for Covid-19 in January and told to self-quarantine at home, ended up spending his days recuperating in his parents' car for days.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, who contracted the virus last month, was removed from his KL house as his parents refused to let him quarantine in his room. They forced him to quarantine for two weeks at a government quarantine centre with thousands of others.