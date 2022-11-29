More time needed to decide on Cabinet: Anwar

PETALING JAYA – More time is needed to consider all views before unveiling a leaner Cabinet, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is unlike before, as this unity government involves many parties. Before making any decision, I have to listen to all views. The problem now is that the Cabinet will be downsized,” he said.

Mr Anwar spoke about a previous practice with regard to Cabinet appointments, where many appointments were made.

“Previously, you could just slot in 50, 60, 70 members and if that is not enough, there will be appointments of special envoys and advisors. I am not willing to do that,” he added.

Mr Anwar said this when speaking to reporters on Monday after chairing the first Pakatan Harapan presidential council since his appointment as the prime minister.

There has been recent speculation on the appointment of Cabinet ministers following the formation of the unity government.

Meanwhile, on a statement by Bukit Gelugor Member of Parliament Ramkarpal Singh that there is no need for the vote of confidence when Parliament convenes on Dec 19, Mr Anwar said Mr Ramkarpal is correct as Pakatan has already secured the majority.

“This was also discussed. We are of the view that it should not only be a matter of fulfilling the constitution. I think the political perception of legitimacy is also important,” said Mr Anwar.

“So we are going ahead with the vote of confidence on Dec 19,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK