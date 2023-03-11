More than just a transport node, Thai city’s urban train project breaks bureaucratic barriers

KHON KAEN - An ambitious plan to build the first urban rail network outside of Bangkok will come to fruition in the north-eastern city of Khon Kaen, with work to begin next year on a 26km light rail system to run through the city.

The long-awaited public transport system, first proposed eight years ago, fits in the province’s larger Smart City Development Programme, which has over 100 projects in the pipeline. And the light rail system will also link up with the mega high-speed railway running from China into Laos and Thailand.

But the 21 billion-baht (S$813 million) project is more than just a solution to traffic congestion. It also breaks ground on the idea that provinces can have the autonomy to pursue large-scale projects without relying on Bangkok’s central government to spearhead such initiatives.

“For projects like this, people usually rely on the central government to plan and lead it. But here in Khon Kaen, we saw the pain-points of the city,” said Dr Suradech Taweesaengsakulthai, 57, president and chief executive officer of transport and manufacturing firm Cho Thavee.

Dr Suradech is a founding member of the Khon Kaen Think Tank (KKTT), which is one of the local groups that helped broker the project to the central government for approval.

Under Thailand’s highly centralised governing system, the national government has a tight hold on federal purse strings and resources are typically concentrated in the capital Bangkok or cities targeted for development.

The successful approval and start of the light rail project in a secondary province like Khon Kaen represents a decentralizing of developmental processes and resource distribution, said ‪public administration lecturer Jackrit Kamudhamas‬ from Khon Kaen University.

“It represents a lot more than a transport system. It represents the fight against unequal distribution of resources between capital and regional cities,” said Mr Jackrit.

Khon Kaen has a population of nearly 2 million and is not a typical foreign tourist destination. However, it has undergone rapid development from an industrial area into a regional hub for financial, educational and administrative activities, and is now plagued by similar traffic congestion and urban density issues as Bangkok’s.

It is also home to Khon Kaen University, which has over 40,000 students.

In the past decades, Bangkok has built up an intensive grid of mass rapid transport nodes that cover over 200km, with several extensions in the works. However, it is the only Thai city with such mass transit to date.

Instead of waiting for funds and resources to be disbursed to their city, residents like Dr Suradech decided it was time to act independently, even if it meant putting up their own funds.

The KKTT was formed by 20 local businessmen, academics and community leaders.

“We have money. So we agreed, that we would put in 10 million baht each. If that can develop Khon Kaen for the better, that’s a bet we are willing to make,” said Dr Suradech, adding that the company began in 2015 with a registered capital of 200 million baht for building the city’s infrastructure.