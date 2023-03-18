More than 20,000 people displaced by flooding in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU - A total of 21,127 flood victims are currently housed at 83 temporary relief centres (PPS) in two flood-affected districts in Johor.

The districts in the state comprises Batu Pahat and Segamat.

Johor’s state disaster management committee said that as of 8am on Saturday, the highest number of evacuees is at Batu Pahat, with 21,089 victims housed at 81 PPS.

“While the PPS with the highest number of victims is at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Telok, Parit Yaani, with 735 people, it is followed by SJKC Parit Yaani (678) and SJKC Yong Peng (602),” it said in a statement.

The flood situation in Johor is improving, after all 10 districts in the state were hit by flood waters caused by non-stop rain since late February.

Three roads still remain closed after being damaged by the flood. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK