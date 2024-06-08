More than 14,000 con artists arrested in crackdown on online scams in Thailand

BANGKOK - In a huge crackdown on online fraud over seven months, the Royal Thai Police arrested more than 14,000 individuals involved in call centre scams, investment fraud schemes and online gambling websites.

The operation also led to the freezing of 4.56 billion baht (S$165,000) in assets, and discussions are under way with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) on how these can be distributed among victims.

Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Siriwat Depor told the press on June 7 that following directives from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and acting National Police chief Kittirat Panpet, the authorities have been intensively investigating and combatting technological crimes.

Their efforts have yielded substantial results in three key areas – cracking down on criminals, disrupting infrastructure and dismantling financial networks.

The authorities arrested 14,826 individuals involved in illegal operations from Oct 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024.

The police collaborated with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission to investigate the illegal installation of signal transmission equipment along the border.

These devices were used by criminals to facilitate ongoing illegal activities, and the operation successfully led to the confiscation of the equipment.

The authorities also investigated and expanded their operations through financial tracking and the freezing of mule accounts.

Between Nov 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024, they successfully froze the 4.56 billion baht. Their collaboration with AMLO aims to ensure the recovered funds are returned to the victims.

The public is urged to stay informed about the various types of crimes to protect themselves from becoming victims. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK