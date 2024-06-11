More than 1,000 animals killed in blaze at pet zone of Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market

BANGKOK - More than 1,000 pets and ornamental fish were reportedly killed after fire broke out in Chatuchak Market in Bangkok in the early hours of June 11.

The fire ignited at 4.30am local time, burning all 118 stores in Sri Somrat Market, which is considered Chatuchak Market’s pet zone.

Animals affected by the fire included dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes, birds, Siamese fighting fish, and chickens. No people were injured during the incident.

More than 10 water trucks were deployed to the scene. Firefighters took about an hour to extinguish the flames. An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed officials to assist victims of the incident. He also invited people to purchase pets at the market to help retailers there.