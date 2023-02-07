More Singaporean firms trying to enter Indonesia market

JAKARTA - More Singaporean companies are seeking help to enter and grow their business in the Indonesian market, as the gradual recovery from Covid-19 in both these nations gives impetus to expansion plans.

Last year, 297 local firms engaged with the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) to take their goods and services to the region’s largest economy, an increase from the 185 in 2021 and 78 in 2020. They included those in healthcare, education, telecommunication and food and beverage.

The firms consulted with the SBF under its GlobalConnect@SBF scheme, which was set up in partnership with Enterprise Singapore to support companies planning to grow globally.

Under the scheme, which was launched in November 2019, SBF has a centre in Indonesia that firms can turn to for advice and meet with business partners. The Singapore Enterprise Centre in central Jakarta is staffed by SBF’s local market advisers.

Speaking to members of the local media last Thursday, Indonesia country head of SBF Hisyaamuddin Abu Bakar noted that businesses are drawn by the large Indonesian market. Indonesia’s population stands at almost 280 million, making it the world’s fourth most populous country.

SBF handles various enquiries from Singapore in areas like incorporation, compliance and regulations in Indonesia, said Mr Hisyaamuddin.

“So we will facilitate them on a case-to-case basis in what they need. But mainly most of them are interested in finding business partners, and they are worried about how to enter the Indonesian market.”

He added that the interest in Indonesia from Singaporean firms has been high, even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore’s bilateral trade with Indonesia was S$59.1 billion in 2021, a 21 per cent increase from the year before. The total value of Singapore’s investments in Indonesia amounted to US$9.4 billion (S$12.4 billion) in 2021. Singapore has also occupied the top spot on the list of Indonesia’s investors since 2014.

Over the past three years, SBF issued more than 900 business advisories and helped facilitate 36 projects by local firms in Indonesia.

One of the firms that enlisted SBF’s expertise was International Cancer Specialists, a medical company that provides cancer screening and treatment.

When the company decided to try to enter the Indonesian market in 2021, its leadership was not sure of where to find credible professionals to help it meet Indonesia’s legal and tax requirements for companies.

Mr Benjamin Tan, the company’s chief executive and executive director, said that with SBF’s help, it managed to hire a good lawyer and tax agent within a few weeks.

“We managed to get everything up and running…within three months,” he said.