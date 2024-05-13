More Singapore firms seek help from government agency to expand into Indonesia

JAKARTA – More Singapore companies are seeking help to enter and grow their business in the Indonesian market, attracted by the large market size and up-and-coming sectors in South-east Asia’s largest economy.

Enterprise Singapore, the government agency that helps businesses internationalise, told The Straits Times that it supported over 300 Singapore companies in 2023 in their move to Indonesia.

This figure is more than the combined number of companies that made the move in the previous two years – around 200 in 2022 and 100 in 2021, said EnterpriseSG director for South-east Asia Lim Jing Jun.

These companies come from a variety of sectors, including health, industrial infrastructure, green economy and digital economy.

Ms Lim added that in 2023, the projects in Indonesia clinched by Singapore firms had generated about $111 million in overseas sales.

During the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat in Bogor, West Java, on April 29, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo noted that their countries continued to collaborate in emerging fields like the green economy and digital economy.

In 2023, bilateral trade reached US$69 billion (S$93.5 billion). Singapore recorded US$15.4 billion of foreign direct investment in the archipelago that year – a 15.8 per cent increase from 2022.

Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous nation with more than 280 million people, and has an annual economic growth of around 5 per cent.

The country’s gross national income (GNI) per capita stood at US$4,580 in 2022, allowing it to regain its status as an upper middle-income country, which implies a GNI ranging between US$4,466 and US$13,845.

Indonesia had entered the club of upper middle-income countries in 2020, after about three decades as a lower middle-income nation. But one year later in 2021, it lost the status as the Covid-19 pandemic decimated livelihoods.

Ms Lim said that the strong economic cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia is supported by close engagement between the governments on both sides.

“EnterpriseSG works closely with Indonesian government agencies to explore investment opportunities that would contribute to the development of Indonesia’s economy,” she said.

One way that the agency supports firms in taking their products and services to Indonesia is through its overseas centres in Jakarta and Surabaya.

These centres familiarise Singapore companies with the Indonesian business landscape and connect them to potential partners.

The agency also conducts joint business forums as well as trips to various parts of the archipelago to promote investment opportunities, especially for companies in emerging and growth sectors such as the green economy and digital economy.