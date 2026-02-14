More resignations to rock Malaysia’s Bersatu as associate wing chief and Rais Yatim leave party

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is facing a significant leadership crisis following the resignation of associate wing chief Chong Fat Full, who cited disappointment with party president Muhyiddin Yassin .

Dr Chong resigned on Feb 13 following the sacking of deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and 16 others.

Former Senate president Rais Yatim, who heads a committee in the party, also stepped down.

Speaking to The Star, Dr Chong said one-third of the associate wing members would follow his lead in resigning from the party , which is also known as Bersatu.

He said he is announcing his resignation but has yet to tender it officially.

Dr Chong, who joined Bersatu after the Sheraton Move in 2018, said: “The party is hyper-sensitive now and I am expecting the disciplinary board to come after me now that I have voiced my intention and criticised the party. I built up the associate wing and one-third of the members now have said they intend to leave.

“Muhyiddin has not only surrounded himself with the wrong people, but he has also not been fair when he axed so many just because he was criticised.”