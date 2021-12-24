More rain expected next week in Malaysia as death toll rises following floods

KUALA LUMPUR - More rain is expected in parts of Malaysia next week, even as rescue and recovery efforts continued on Friday (Dec 24) following the deadly floods that have killed at least 41 people and displaced some 50,000 in six states and the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The death toll in Selangor and Pahang rose to 41 as at Friday, exceeding the toll in the 2014 floods that left 21 dead and 200,000 displaced.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said eight people have been reported missing as at Friday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning, with rain and thunderstorms expected in several coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang on Saturday (Dec 25), as well as in other states.

It is also forecasting a monsoon surge from Dec 27 to Dec 30, which could cause continuous rain in eastern Johor, eastern Sabah and western Sarawak between Dec 28 and Dec 30.

A monsoon surge is a cold wind from Siberia that causes strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

"Members of the public planning to travel to these areas are advised to remain vigilant and keep abreast of the situation," the Meteorological Department said in a Facebook post.

The opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is calling for a special Parliament sitting to address the causes of the devastating floods.

"Incessant rain for several days followed by landslides and major floods reminds us that climate change is real and causes consequences that are beyond the expectations of experts or the government," PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution said in a statement.

"The mud seen flowing from hills and rivers shows that our hills are being eroded and rivers becoming shallower - all these are the effects of human activity, which if uncontrolled will cause disaster."

Meanwhile, the police have deployed 120 officers to boost security and curb looting in flooded areas in Selangor, following seven cases of looting and theft in the state.

A total of 66,015 personnel from various agencies and more than 1,600 boats have been deployed in flood-hit areas.