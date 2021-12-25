More rain expected in Malaysia next week as flood rescue efforts continue

More rain is expected in parts of Malaysia next week, even as rescue and recovery efforts continued yesterday after floods that have killed at least 41 people and displaced some 50,000 in six states and the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The death toll in Selangor and Pahang rose yesterday to 41, exceeding the count in the 2014 floods that left 21 people dead and 200,000 displaced.

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said eight people have been reported missing as at yesterday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that rain and thunderstorms are expected today in several coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang, as well as in other states.

It is also forecasting a monsoon surge next week from Monday to Thursday that could cause continuous rain in eastern Johor, eastern Sabah and western Sarawak from Tuesday to Thursday.

A monsoon surge is a cold wind from Siberia that causes strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

"Members of the public planning to travel to these areas are advised to remain vigilant and keep abreast of the situation," the department said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is calling for a special Parliament sitting to address the causes of the devastating floods. "Incessant rain for several days, followed by landslides and major floods, reminds us that climate change is real and causes consequences that are beyond the expectations of experts or the government," PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said in a statement.

"The mud seen flowing from hills and rivers shows that our hills are being eroded and rivers becoming shallower - all these are the effects of human activity, which if uncontrolled will cause disaster."

Separately, the police have deployed 120 officers to boost security and curb looting in flooded areas in Selangor, following seven cases of looting and theft in the state.

A total of 66,015 personnel from various agencies and more than 1,600 boats have been deployed in flood-hit areas.