More Malaysians set to come home after Singapore's stricter coronavirus measures

JOHOR BARU - The Johor Immigration Department is expecting more Malaysians currently staying in Singapore to return home after the Republic announced significantly stricter measures to address the Covid-19 pandemic, The Star reported.

The department's Director Baharuddin Tahir said they were prepared for the expected influx at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at the Causeway and Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar at the Second Link.

"The department is expecting to see a high number of Malaysians returning home between April 1 and 14 compared to March 18 to 31," he said on Saturday (April 4). "This is due to several restrictions faced by Malaysians working across the Causeway," he said.

Johor Baru MP Akmal Nasir had on Friday urged the Malaysian government to let Malaysians in Singapore return following the republic's announcement, as many Malaysians there would not be able to work.

Malaysiakini reported on Saturday that Malaysia will waive the 14-day quarantine requirement for its workers returning from Singapore, provided they test negative for the coronavirus.

The returning Malaysians should first undergo a swab test in Singapore and then present the test certificate at the entry point in Malaysia.

"Malaysians working in Singapore who wish to return to Malaysia during (Malaysia's) movement control order (MCO) period are required to get a swab test in Singapore and present a letter or certificate to confirm he or she is free of Covid-19 at the entry point before being allowed to enter.

"They will not need to be quarantined if they are confirmed to be negative," said immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a letter addressed to the Johor Immigration Department seen by Malaysiakini.

The MCO, which is in force until April 14 to contain the pandemic, requires all Malaysians returning from abroad to be isolated for 14 days.

Malaysians are not allowed to go overseas, while tourists are not allowed into the country. Schools and non-essential businesses have been shuttered.

Before the order was implemented on March 18, an estimated 300,000 Malaysians commuted from Johor daily to work in Singapore.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday announced that most workplaces will be closed from next Tuesday (April 7) and all schools will move to full home-based learning a day later as part of measures to pre-empt an escalation in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, the Johor government has gazetted 54 quarantine centres throughout the state as part of its preparation to contain the Covid-19 outbreak here.

State health and environment committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said 14 centres had already started operations.

"If required, the state government will identify other facilities which can be used as quarantine centres, including hotels and privately owned buildings that are appropriate," he added.