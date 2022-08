Muhammad Kamal will be done with secondary school soon. But instead of going to college, the 17-year-old has a different plan - to work full time on his YouTube channel.

"Everyone's saying the only way to make money is by getting tertiary education. I respect that, but I'm already making about RM2,000 (S$620) in passive income from occasionally sharing clips of me gaming on my channel," he told The Straits Times .