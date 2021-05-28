More Malaysian celebs and VIPs fined for breaching Covid-19 protocol

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More Malaysian celebrities and VIPs who breached the Covid-19 standard operating procedure have been compounded as police are taking such violations seriously.

In the latest incident, popular singer Siti Nurhaliza and her husband Khalid Mohamad Jiwa were slapped with a RM10,000 fine (S$320) each on Thursday (May 27) for breaching the SOP during the tahnik ceremony for their second child.

Tahnik is an Islamic ceremony of welcoming a newborn baby by touching his or her lips with honey, sweet juice or pressed dates.

Selangor police chief commander Arjunaidi Mohamed said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Religious Affairs Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri along with Ustaz Azhar Idrus, Ustaz Don Daniyal and Ustaz Iqbal were also issued an RM2,000 fine each.

The three sons of the celebrity couple from Khalid's previous marriage were also issued an RM2,000 fine each.

"We received a police report on May 3. Investigations into the breach were completed and referred to the public prosecutor's office.

"They decided to issue a fine to the offenders for failing to maintain physical distancing during the ceremony, " Commander Arjunaidi told a virtual press conference yesterday.

Internet users had expressed their dissatisfaction over the breach of SOP by the couple at their residence in Bukit Antarabangsa, which prompted police to take action and carry out an investigation under Rule 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations.

"Several pictures were posted with the article showing the attendance of a number of VVIPs and a renowned religious preacher at the ceremony.

"The VVIPs and a preacher were from outside of Selangor and had attended the ceremony without an interstate travel permit," Ampang Jaya district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak was quoted as saying.

Separately, Commander Arjunaidi said celebrities Norman Hakim and his wife Memey Suhaiza along with Abby Abadi and her husband Faizal Zakari had been issued an RM2,000 compound each for committing similar SOP violations during the recent Hari Raya celebrations.

He said the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) decided the compounds should be issued following a probe.

This came following several photos of the celebrities celebrating Hari Raya together, which went viral.

Commander Arjunaidi added that police had wrapped up investigations involving a Selangor executive councillor, who allegedly breached the SOP during the recent Hari Raya celebrations with his family members.

The investigation report will be handed over to the DPP for further action.